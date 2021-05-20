Telangana SSC Result 2021 Releasing Tomorrow Based On Internal Assessment: How To Check

Telangana Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the class 10 or SSC results 2021 at 11 am on May 21 (tomorrow). This year, the Telangana Board will announce the results based on the internal assessments of students as the class 10 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TS SSC result 2021 will be released on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana SSC Results download: Follow these steps

Once the Telangana SSC Result 2021 is declared, students should visit the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, find a link that reads TS SSC Result 2021

Key in your roll number and submit

Your TS SSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Telangana class 10 result 2021

As the class 10 board exams were cancelled this year, schools were asked to evaluate the students based on their academic performance throughout the year. The state government had also announced that all students will be promoted to the next class without exams. So, the students will only get grades this year.

“To award grades duly considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 percent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 percent of internal marks to 100 percent marks,” the official letter reads.

Telangana SSC Result 2021: 5 lakh students to get TS SSC results

This year, over five lakh students were registered for Telangana class 10 board exams 2021. The students could not take the exam this year due to the pandemic. However, these students will be promoted to the next class automatically. Last year also, the Telangana Board had to cancel some papers mid-way as the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the month of March. Around 5.3 lakh students of class 10 were promoted to the next class automatically.

This year, almost all state boards and national boards like CBSE and ICSE have cancelled the class 10 board exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. Punjab and Chhattisgarh state boards have already declared their class 10 results this week on the basis of internal assessments. CBSE is expected to declare the class 10 boards in the month of July.