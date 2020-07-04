Telangana Government To Release Policy On Online Classes And Academic Year By July 13

With coronavirus spreading rapidly across the nation, the Telangana government on July 3 said that they would release a clear policy on the academic calendar and online classes by July 13 for the students of government and private schools. According to reports, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy heard the PIL that was filed by the Hyderabad School Parents Association. The pleas challenged the holding of online classes by private schools and also a collection of term fees by them.

The Telangana government made the submission after the court asked it to come out with a clear stand on whether it has framed any policy on imparting education online. The government on Friday informed the bench of its perspective in submission and reportedly said that it would come up with concrete education policy on the commencement of the academic year in schools and also on the online classes conducted by them.

Academic year not to commence till July 31

Furthermore, the court also reportedly asked the petitioner to implead and make the union government, CBSE and other parties so that their stand can also be known. During the court hearing, the bench asked if the state government was yet to take a decision on online classes with no academic year being announced then why virtual classes were being allowed. The Telangana government, on the other hand, reportedly informed that the Centre has issued guidelines not to commence the academic year till July 31.

They, however, further added that in the same directive the Centre had said that online and distance mode of education is permitted and it should be encouraged. The state government has not yet taken any policy decision on whether they are in favour or against the online classes run in the institutes.

Meanwhile, keeping the lack of resources for online education in mind, the court reportedly said that the government ‘cannot frame guidelines while sitting in AC room’. The court said, “You have to come to remote places like Adilabad and see the plight of the people as there are so many deprived children”. The bench added, “How can you encourage online education in those circumstances”. They further posted the matter to July 13 for further hearing.

