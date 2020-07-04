MP Board MPBSE 10th Result Announced, 15 Toppers Score 100%; Check Results

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of class 10 exam in which nearly 9 lakh students appeared this year. The announcement comes after the exams were postponed and later cancelled due to the rising cases of coronavirus. The result has been announced along with the merit list in which 15 students have scored 100% marks.

The MPBSE 10th results have been prepared only on the basis of examinations held. For the cancelled examination subjects, the students got the remark as 'pass' on their mark sheets. The students are expected to get their mark sheets once the schools reopen.

A total of 62.84% students passed the class 10th exam, an improvement from last year results when 61.32% students passed the examination. The students can check their MP Board result 2020 on the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Read: CICSE Announces Up To 25 Percent Reduction In Syllabus For 2021 Board Exams

Abhinav Sharma, Lakshadweep Dhakad, Priyanshu Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap Singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma, Vedika Vishwakarma scored 100% in the MP Board 10th Result 2020.

How to check the MP Board result 2020

Go to the official website of The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the MPBSE 10th result’s link on the homepage.

Enter the required details like roll number and log in

You will be redirected to a page on the website where the subject wise result will be displayed.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Read: CISCE 2020 Releases New Marking Scheme For ICSE 10th And ISC 12th Board Cancelled Papers

Read: MP Board Result 2020: MPBSE 10th Result To Be Announced Tomorrow