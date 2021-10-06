Last Updated:

THE World University Rankings 2022: IISc Ranked 81; IITs, DU, Many Indian Colleges On List

THE World University Rankings 2022 has been released worldwide for Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Psychology, Health & other subjects. IISc ranked at 81.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
THE World University Rankings 2022

Image: PTI


THE World University Rankings 2022: The result of Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 has been announced on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. THE World University Subject Rankings has been announced for Computer Science and Engineering subject. As per the rankings, University of Oxford of United Kingdom has bagged the top position in THE World Rankings 2022 for Computer Science. Harvard University of The United States has topped the list of institutes that offer Engineering degree.

Indian Colleges performance

Apart from the foreign Universities mentioned above, several Indian universities and institutions have also marked their presence to the list of THE Rankings by Subject 2022. India’s Indian Institute of Science has secured Rank 81 and has become the only institution in the top 100 in Computer Science category. “India’s Indian Institute of Science cements its place in the world’s top 100 after climbing 15 places since last year,” read an official statement

Under the Computer Science subject itself, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has been placed at 201-250 rank category. While Thapar University, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and VIT University have ranked in the 301-400 category. Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Osmania University, and Panjab University are placed in the 501-600 ranks. The University of Mumbai managed to be in the 601-800 bracket, Andhra University, University of Calcutta, Cochin University of Science and Technology and Pondicherry University has bagged 801+ ranks. These colleges or institutions have been categorized under brackets as beyond 100 rank, THE World University Rankings does not assign individual ranks but places institutions in brackets instead.

For Enigineering category

  • When it comes to the engineering category, Indian Institute of Science has been placed in the 101-125 category,
  • IIT Indore was at 301-400
  • Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia are placed at the 501-600th Rank
  • IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Patna, IIT Mandi, Jadavpur University, NIT Rourkela and NIT Tiruchirapalli have been placed at 601-800.

For Life Sciences category

  • Indian Institute of Science has been placed in the 176-200 category
  • BITS Pilani is placed at 251-300
  • Alagappa University secured 401-500th Rank
  • Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) are at 401-500
  • Banaras Hindu University (BHU) University of Delhi (DU), and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been placed at 501-600.

Category for Physical Sciences and Psychology

  • IIT Gandhinagar has been placed at 301-400 Category for Physical Sciences
  • IIT Indore and JMI have also been placed at the 401-500 rank in THE Rankings by Subject 2022.
  • For Psychology, Delhi University (DU) has made it to the list by ranking on the 401-500th bracket.
READ | NIRF Ranking 2021: AIIMS Delhi ranked top medical institute in India; Check full list here
READ | NIRF Ranking 2021: Delhi University's Miranda House tops among colleges followed by LSR
READ | Calcutta University, St Xavier's College bag top spots in NIRF ranking
READ | World Bank top officials put staffers 'under pressure' to boost China's ranking: Report
READ | Tejashwi mocks CM Nitish as he claims ignorance at Bihar's low NITI Aayog health ranking
Tags: THE World University Rankings 2022, THE World University Rankings, THE World University Subject Rankings
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND