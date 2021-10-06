THE World University Rankings 2022: IISc Ranked 81; IITs, DU, Many Indian Colleges On List

THE World University Rankings 2022: The result of Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 has been announced on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. THE World University Subject Rankings has been announced for Computer Science and Engineering subject. As per the rankings, University of Oxford of United Kingdom has bagged the top position in THE World Rankings 2022 for Computer Science. Harvard University of The United States has topped the list of institutes that offer Engineering degree.

Indian Colleges performance

Apart from the foreign Universities mentioned above, several Indian universities and institutions have also marked their presence to the list of THE Rankings by Subject 2022. India’s Indian Institute of Science has secured Rank 81 and has become the only institution in the top 100 in Computer Science category. “India’s Indian Institute of Science cements its place in the world’s top 100 after climbing 15 places since last year,” read an official statement

Under the Computer Science subject itself, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has been placed at 201-250 rank category. While Thapar University, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and VIT University have ranked in the 301-400 category. Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Osmania University, and Panjab University are placed in the 501-600 ranks. The University of Mumbai managed to be in the 601-800 bracket, Andhra University, University of Calcutta, Cochin University of Science and Technology and Pondicherry University has bagged 801+ ranks. These colleges or institutions have been categorized under brackets as beyond 100 rank, THE World University Rankings does not assign individual ranks but places institutions in brackets instead.

For Enigineering category

When it comes to the engineering category, Indian Institute of Science has been placed in the 101-125 category,

IIT Indore was at 301-400

Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia are placed at the 501-600th Rank

IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Patna, IIT Mandi, Jadavpur University, NIT Rourkela and NIT Tiruchirapalli have been placed at 601-800.

For Life Sciences category

Indian Institute of Science has been placed in the 176-200 category

BITS Pilani is placed at 251-300

Alagappa University secured 401-500th Rank

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) are at 401-500

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) University of Delhi (DU), and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been placed at 501-600.

Category for Physical Sciences and Psychology