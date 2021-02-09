TISSNET Admit Card 2021 Released For MA Programmes, Here's Direct Link To Download

TISSNET Admit Card 2021: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Tuesday released the TISSNET admit card 2021 for MA programmes. Candidates who have registered for the TISSNET 2021 entrance examination for admissions to Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes can download their admit card from the official website - admission.tiss.edu. The entrance examination will be held on February 20, 2021.

"TISS-NET is a computer-based test with 100 objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ). The exam will be held on February 20, 2021. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 40 minutes from 2 pm to 3.40 pm across several centres located in different parts of the country. Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to attend only one test and the TISS-NET Score will be valid for all the programmes applied for," the official notice reads.

Click here to download TISS-NET MA Admit Card 2021

TISS-NET 2021 Exam Pattern

There will be a total of 100 questions from three sections namely, English proficiency, Mathematics & Logical reasoning and General Awareness(GA) carrying 30, 30 and 40 marks, respectively. The total marks will be 100. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Medium of questions will be English.

TISS-NET 2021 Syllabus

For English Proficiency, questions will be asked from -- Word Choice/sentence correction, Odd-one-out, Analogies, Synonyms & Antonyms, Grammar, Verbal reasoning, Reading comprehension.

For Mathematics, questions will be asked from--- Basic Arithmetic, Basic Geometry, Basic Trigonometry, Basic Statistics, Number Series, Data interpretation, Logical reasoning.

For General Awareness, questions will be asked from-- Politics, Social Studies, Science & Technology, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture, Indian History.

Candidates can also take a mock-test before the exam to get an idea of the exam pattern and marking scheme. TISS Mumbai has uploaded a link for candidates to attempt the mock test, on the official website. Click here to take the TISS-NET Mock Test.

TISS-NET Selection Process

TISS-NET is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage 2 based on the TISS NET marks obtained by candidates and the ratio on the number of seats announced for individual programmes under each category. It is a shortlisting process and no reservation rules are applied at this stage. All rules related to reservations of seats under different categories and priorities will be applied only at the time of final seat allocation through merit list/waitlist, the official notice reads. In the stage -2, TISS will conduct Programme Aptitude Test (TISS-PAT), Management Aptitude Test (TISS-MAT) (Only for HRM&LR and ODCL) and Online Personal Interview (OPI).

