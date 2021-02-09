JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Release Date & Time To Be Announced Soon, Here's How To Download

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the JEE Mains 2021 admit card. According to the information bulletin, JEE Main Admit Card for the February cycle of exam will be released in the second week of February. Now that we have entered in the second week of the month, the admit card can be expected anytime soon.

JEE Main 2021 February cycle of exam will be conducted on February 23, 24, 25, and 26, 2021. The online application process for the exam was done from December 16 to January 23. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.in.

How to download JEE Mains admit card 2021

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the JEE Main admit card link

Key in your login credentials as required

Your JEE Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

JEE Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

JEE Mains Paper 1 for B.E and B.Tech courses will be held in the computer-based test mode. Paper 2A (B. Architecture)-- Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) will be held in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen & paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning) comprises two parts - Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III). The exam will be h eld in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The JEE Mains exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.



Four cycles of JEE Main 2021:

NTA will conduct JEE Main 2021 in four cycles this year. The first cycle of exams will be held in February and the second, third and fourth cycle of exams will be held in March, April, and May, respectively.

(Session 1): 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021

(Session 2): 15, 16, 17 & 18 March 2021

(Session 3): 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021

(Session 4): 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28 May 2021

