TN Board 12th +2 Result 2021 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow; Here's Direct List To Check

TN Board 12th Results: Tamil Nadu Board is all set to release the results of class 12th students on July 19, 2021. The result is expected to be uploaded by 11 am and out by the second half. State Education Minister recently said, "the authorities are busy checking and verifying marks. They are doing so in order to ensure that there is no discrepancy while hoping that students will not face any problem with results." State Education Minister also mentioned that Chief Education Officers in all districts have been told to crosscheck the marks. Registered students can check their results on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations. Few other websites will also display the results. Read to know more about these websites.

The students are advised to login on to the website with their registered credentials and can download the result scorecard directly from the website. “HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Results expected on 19th July 2021 @ 11:00 A.M,” reads a notification on the official website.

TN Board 12th Results: Websites to check

Below is the list of websites that will upload results once it is declared

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result: Assessment Criteria

For the first time Board is following the new evaluation criteria. Like other Boards, the Tamil Nadu board also did not conduct exams this year owing to COVID situation in the state as well as the country. The evaluation criteria have been prepared by a 10 member committee formed by the State government. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in June 2021 announced evaluation criteria. As per the criteria, 50 percent weightage has been given to class 10th board examination scores. Rest 50% marks will be given on the basis of performance in class 11th and 12th.

Students who won't be satisfied with the marks can file fr re-evaluation. Students may also opt for re-examination. State Board will conduct re-examination once COVID situation normalizes in State as well as Country. However, dates for the re-exam have not been announced yet.