TN Result For Class 12 Expected To Be Out By Second Week Of July

Tamil Nadu State Education board has revealed in a recent notification that the results for the students of 12th standard will be announced in the second week of July, that is the upcoming week. Students can access the results online. The link for the same is https://www.tn.gov.in/schedu/. The result tab will be live once the announcements are made by the state education minister K. A. Sengottaiyan.

TN Result details for students

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the TN result or TN 12th result 2020 with the help of their hall tickets. Generally, the results of the annual examination are announced in the month of May. However, this year, the declaration of TN result or TN 12th result was pushed by over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic that has grappled the country.

TN 12th result awaited by many

State Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan had announced in June that the results will be out by the first week for July. However, it was pushed due to unforeseen situations. Now the results are ready for those who have appeared. In TN, there are 34,000 students who weren’t able to attend the exams due to the health risk in their respective areas. However, their examinations and conducting date are still being planned as per his statements. Some of the students out of the 34,000 are willing to give the exams. However, with the extended lockdown in the state, the scheduling of exams are under vague circumstances.

TN 12th result online getaway details

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for the or TN 12th result will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results. Follow the link-https://www.tn.gov.in/schedu/. Students have to keep hall tickets or admit cards handy.

Here are steps to access the results-

Copy any of the links above and paste on the search bar.

Click enter.

You will see and TN 12th result and click on it.

Enter the roll number or the seat number, roll number, and date of birth on the text bar.

Click enter.

Check for the name and results.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

