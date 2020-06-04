TN SSLC Hall Tickets To Be Out Today; Read How To Download The Hall Ticket

The Tamilnadu state education department is going to release the hall tickets for the examinations of SSLC board or the 10th standard students. The exams were pushed inadvertently due to the coronavirus crisis in the country. The extended lockdown has also pushed the exams for further dates and the students are waiting for the examination. The state board had recently announced the examination dates and the TN SSLC hall tickets for the same are going to be released today, as per official reports.

Also Read | Madras HC Directs Tamil Nadu Prison Authorities To File Report On COVID-19 Affected Prisoners

TN SSLC hall tickets out today and more details

The Tamilnadu Directorate of government education had earlier announced that the hall tickets will be available to download on June 4, 2020. The students who are in the 10th grade will be able to download their hall tickets once it is released on the official website of the state education boards. As per the official announcements, the TN SSLC hall tickets will be out by 2 pm on June 4, 2020. The official website to download the hall tickets is dge.tn.gov.in.

Also Read | Chennai's Tally Crosses 17 K Mark, Tamil Nadu Count Touches 25,872

How to download the10th standard hall tickets for TN SSLC?

Any student who is in the 10 grade can log in to the website following the link dge.tn.gov.in. Students must be registered in the 10th grade or TN SSLC board already. The requirements to get the hall tickets is to have the roll no and the date of birth as filled in the official forms submitted in the school. There is a second option of getting the hall tickets or the admit cards from the school itself. However, calling the school first is important.

Also Read | Want A Haircut In Tamil Nadu? Keep Your Aadhaar Card Handy

As per reports, over 9 lakh students have filled the form to appear for TN SSLC exams in this year. The board exams are scheduled between June 15 to June 25, 2020. Schools will follow strict norms of social distancing as well as sanitisation before students can appear for the exams. All students will have to wear masks for the exams. The examination centres will have to follow all the norms set by the Home Affairs department of the government.

TN remaining exam news

Reports suggest that this year, the class 11 exams have been set for another date. It will start on June 16. The class 12 exams will be conducted on June 18. 2020. The admit cards are available on the above website, and students can avail it with their roll numbers and date of birth.

Also Read | 13 More COVID-19 Deaths In Tamil Nadu, Toll At 197; 1091 Fresh Cases