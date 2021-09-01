TNDTE Diploma Result 2021 Released, Check The Direct Link Here

TNDTE Diploma Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education popularly known as TNDTE, has announced the TNDTE 2021 diploma result. The exams of which scorecards have been released were conducted in the month of April. Candidates should know that the TNDTE results for the second, third year under Scheme J/ K/ L/ M have been released. Registered candidates who took the examination can now check their scorecards online on the official website. The official website is tndte.gov.in. Candidates can also check the steps to check and also the direct link here. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth to check scorecards.

TNDTE Result 2021: Steps to check

Candidates should visit the official website mentioned below i.e tndte.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Diploma Results, post doing this the candidates will be redirected to another page

On the redirected page, candidates will have to enter their registration number and select the Scheme – J or K/L/M and then select the go option

The scorecards will be displayed on the computer screen

Candidates should download the same and take a printout for future reference after cross-checking the details

Here is the direct link to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2021 for April 2021 session

TNDTE Diploma Results: Details

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education, TNDTE conducts this examination twice a year for the Diploma courses offered in the various polytechnics in the state. These examinations are conducted twice a year in April and in October. The scorecards for the April examinations have been released. Due to the COVID situation. October 2020 examinations were deferred and were then conducted in February 2021. Candidates should acknowledge that the TNDTE Result for the October 2020 exams is also available on the official website link here.