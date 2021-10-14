TNEA 2021 Supplementary Counselling Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TNEA 2021 Counselling: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) has started the registration process for supplementary counselling 2021. Candidates can apply for TNEA supplementary counselling 2021 online at tneaonline.org. The last date to register for TNEA 2021 counselling is October 17, 2021.
TNEA supplementary counselling is done to offer the remaining seats to the students who have not yet got admissions. Along with this, it would also fill the vacant seats in the educational institutions of Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the key dates for TNEA counselling 2021 here.
"Tamil Nadu Supplementary counselling 2021 (TNEA Supplementary 2021) is a complete online process includes Registration, Payments, Choice Filling, Allotment and Confirmation. Candidates are requested to read the instructions given here completely for the successful completion of their Counseling and Admissions. Please download instructions and read carefully before starting the online registration," the official website reads.