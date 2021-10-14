Last Updated:

TNEA 2021 Supplementary Counselling Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

TNEA 2021 supplementary counselling registration process has been started. Candidates can register online. Check direct link and steps to register here.

TNEA 2021

TNEA 2021 Counselling: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) has started the registration process for supplementary counselling 2021. Candidates can apply for TNEA supplementary counselling 2021 online at tneaonline.org. The last date to register for TNEA 2021 counselling is October 17, 2021. 

TNEA supplementary counselling is done to offer the remaining seats to the students who have not yet got admissions. Along with this, it would also fill the vacant seats in the educational institutions of Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the key dates for TNEA counselling 2021 here. 

  • Registration for supplementary counselling begins -- October 14, 2021
  • Last date to register -- October 17, 2021
  • Rank list releasing -- October 19, 2021

TNEA 2021: How to register

  • Candidates have to visit the official website – tneaonline.org.  
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here for Supplementary Registration.' 
  • Key in the details as required to register yourself on the portal
  • Your user ID and password will be generated.
  • Log in using your user ID and password.  
  • Fill the TNEA counselling registration form
  • Upload the necessary documents.  
  • Your TNEA 2021 supplementary registration would be completed.  
  • Download and take the printout of the form for future references.  

Direct link to register for TNEA Counselling 2021

"Tamil Nadu Supplementary counselling 2021 (TNEA Supplementary 2021) is a complete online process includes Registration, Payments, Choice Filling, Allotment and Confirmation. Candidates are requested to read the instructions given here completely for the successful completion of their Counseling and Admissions. Please download instructions and read carefully before starting the online registration," the official website reads.

