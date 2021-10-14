TNEA 2021 Supplementary Counselling Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

TNEA 2021 Counselling: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) has started the registration process for supplementary counselling 2021. Candidates can apply for TNEA supplementary counselling 2021 online at tneaonline.org. The last date to register for TNEA 2021 counselling is October 17, 2021.

TNEA supplementary counselling is done to offer the remaining seats to the students who have not yet got admissions. Along with this, it would also fill the vacant seats in the educational institutions of Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the key dates for TNEA counselling 2021 here.

Registration for supplementary counselling begins -- October 14, 2021

Last date to register -- October 17, 2021

Rank list releasing -- October 19, 2021

TNEA 2021: How to register

Candidates have to visit the official website – tneaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here for Supplementary Registration.'

Key in the details as required to register yourself on the portal

Your user ID and password will be generated.

Log in using your user ID and password.

Fill the TNEA counselling registration form

Upload the necessary documents.

Your TNEA 2021 supplementary registration would be completed.

Download and take the printout of the form for future references.

Direct link to register for TNEA Counselling 2021