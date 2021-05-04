TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Date Released For Group-1 Civil Services Exam

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the exam dates for TNPC Group 1 Main Exam 2021. The Prelims exam was conducted in January this year. The Combined Civil Services I Examination (Group I Services) exam will be conducted on May end. Here are more details about the important dates and other details about the exam.

TNPSC Group 1 mains exam date

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 1 Main Exam or the TPSC exam date 2021 will be conducted on four consecutive dates. The exam dates are May 28th, 29th, 30th this year. The official notification is published on the official website of TNPSC. Aspirants can go to the official website TNPSC.gov.in or click here for a direct link and check the schedule for the exam.

Who can appear for the exam?

The prelims exam was conducted on January 3rd, 2021. Candidates who qualified for the prelims exam conducted in January are eligible to appear for the Main Exam.

How is a candidate selected and exam pattern for TNPSC?

The exam will be divided into 3 parts. The paper will have 3 papers of conventional essay-type papers for 750 marks. The paper will be conducted in English and Tamil and will be conducted in Chennai only.

Candidates who qualify for the written exam will be called for an interview round. Then the marks obtained in the main exam and in the interview will be calculated and a merit list will be released. Aspirants securing top places in the merit list will be selected for the various posts available.

What is TNPSC Group 1 exam?

The TNPSC Group 1 exam is basically the recruitment exam for higher-level government officers. The TNPSC Group 1 exam is held in three parts, Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Out of these, the Prelims constitute 300 marks, Main carry 750 marks and the final stage, which is the Interview, carries 100 marks.

Who holds the TNPSC recruitment program?

The TNPSC recruitment program is being held by the government-approved Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission which consists of one Chairman and 14 more members. The current Chairman of the body is Dr K Arulmozhi, who is a dignified former IAS officer.

