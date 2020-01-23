TNPSC Group 1 Notification: Exam Date And Other Details Given Out So Far

The preliminary exam date for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 1 was announced recently. The first stage of the recruitment exam is expected to be held on April 5.

The exam is being held to recruit higher-level government officials. Amongst these, 18 officers are being recruited for the post of a deputy collector.

Latest TNPSC Group 1 notification

The latest TNPSC Group 1 notification is that the Prelims will be held on April 5. The last date to apply for the exam online is in mid-February. The planner for TNPSC has also been released on the official government site.

This time around, the exam is expected to make way for 18 deputy collectors, 19 deputy superintendents and 10 assistant commissioners amongst others. The payment package for the roles specified will be between the range, ₹56,100-₹1,77,500 per month.

What is TNPSC Group 1 exam?

The TNPSC Group 1 exam is basically the recruitment exam for higher-level government officers. The TNPSC Group 1 exam is held in three parts, Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Out of these, the Prelims constitute 300 marks, Main carry 750 marks and the final stage, which is the Interview, carries 100 marks.

Who holds the TNPSC recruitment program?

The TNPSC recruitment program is being held by the government approved Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission which consists of one Chairman and 14 more members. The current Chairman of the body is Dr K Arulmozhi, who is a dignified former IAS officer.

How to apply for the exam?

Now that TNPSC Group 1 exam date has been released, you must keep a watch on the last date. You can apply for the exam online, by visiting the official site of TNPSC. You have to enrol before February 19, 2020.

Image Courtesy: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in