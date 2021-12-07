TNPSC Annual Planner 2022 Out; Group 2 Exam Notification For 5,831 Posts To Be Out In Feb

TNPSC Civil Services Notifications 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for the year 2022. As per the calendar, the notification for TNPSC Group 2 and 2A combined civil services exams will be released in the month of February 2022. TNPSC Group 4 combined civil services exam notification will be released in the month of March 2022.

TNPSC civil services exams

The TNPSC combined engineering services notification will be released in the month of March. Moreover, the TNSPC group 1 combined civil services exam notification will be out in June 2022. Combined civil services group-3 exam notification will be released in August 2022.

As per reports, there are a total of 5,831 vacancies in TNPSC group 2A posts. In Group-4 posts, there are 5,244 vacancies. However, these are tentative numbers. The number of vacancies can rise. There are over 40 types of recruitment exams that will be conducted in the year 2022 by TNPSC.

TNPSC Annual Planner 2022

TNPSC Group 1 service exam

The TNPSC Group 1 exam is basically the recruitment exam for higher-level government officers. The TNPSC Group 1 exam is held in three parts, Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Out of these, the Prelims exam constitutes 300 marks, the Main exam is for 750 marks and the final stage, which is the Interview, carries 100 marks.

Candidates who qualify for the written exam will be called for an interview round. Then the marks obtained in the main exam and in the interview will be calculated and a merit list will be released. Aspirants securing top places in the merit list will be selected for the various posts available.

TNPSC Engineering Services Exams

The upper age limit for all the posts is 30 years. However, relaxation to reserved category candidates. There is no maximum age limit for the candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs categories, and Destitute Widows of all castes, for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department and Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil on the date of Notification.