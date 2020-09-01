'To All Students Taking JEE & Later NEET...': Read Subramanian Swamy's Words Of Wisdom

As the JEE Main examination 2020 begins from Tuesday, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy has extended his wishes to the students appearing for the exams. Taking to Twitter, Dr Swamy asked the students appearing for JEE and later the NEET, "don't dwell on the regrettable past". He said it was "not due" on them and they have to think about doing their best.

'Think about doing your best now'

"Events are decided by God. He/She treats the brave like a tennis ball: the harder He/She throws you down, the higher you will rise on the rebound," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

To all students taking JEE exam and later NEET: Dont dwell on the regretable past. It was not due to you. Think about doing your best now. Events are decided by God. He/She treats the brave like a tennis ball: the harder He/She throws you down the higher you will rise on rebound. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 1, 2020

To the students who have to take the JEE/NEET examinations, my best wishes.What circumstances you have to take the exams is terrible. Let God be with you. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 31, 2020

Dr Swamy who has been constantly urging the Centre for postponing the JEE and NEET exams, on Monday, dialled the Prime Minister's residence in a bid to seek the postponement of the exams as a part of his last resort efforts to help students. Swamy was informed by the secretary that PM Modi will call him back, following which he will inform the students regarding the development.

I have phoned the PM residence this morning to try one last time for postponing NEET/JEE exams beyond Deepavali. The office secretary said that he will call back. If that happens I will inform the students. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 31, 2020

On Saturday, he had said if Chief Ministers seeking postponement of JEE and NEET exams had "not intervened", he would have tried to meet PM Modi and take "one last chance", adding that he cannot do so now. He said that it is now the Chief Ministers and the Supreme Court's responsibility to take it to its "logical end". Swamy also said that 'Monday is crucial', seeing as the JEE exam is set to begin a day after.

NEET-JEE exams: 20 lakh students register

While the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6. Several parties including state CMs have raised concerns and opposed the Centre's move to proceed with these exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic questioning the safety of students.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for the NEET. Increasing the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE exams next month. In addition, state governments have also ramped up efforts to assist the students with necessary measures like transportation, security.

