NEET-JEE Exams: Provide All Kinds Of Support To Students, Odisha CM Patnaik Tells BJD MLAs

Odisha CM and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged his legislators to extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE and NEET exams in the state. This comes at a time when the state is grappling with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and floods.

'... the future of society need our utmost support'

Patnaik said his government has decided to relax certain pandemic-related curbs for nine days from August 30 and three days from September 7 to facilitate free movement of the candidates and their parents, examination personnel, and those providing logistics required to ensure smooth conduct of the two examinations.

Speaking to the Party MLAs through video conferencing, Patnaik said, "At a time when Odisha is facing two major crises of COVID-19 pandemic and flood, the students who are the future of society need our utmost support. So, I urge all of you to provide all kinds of support to the JEE and NEET aspirants in your respective constituencies."

"I had requested the central government to postpone JEE and NEET examination in view of the COVID-19 and flood situation in Odisha. However, the examination has not been postponed yet. Now, only 48 hours are left for the exam so we will have to come together to support our children," he said.

"The state government has made arrangements for free transportation and accommodation so that the children can take the exam well. Do whatever that is necessary to ensure that children in your constituencies can give both the examination," he added. The BJD has 113 MLAs in the 147-member Assembly.

More than 20 lakh students have registered for the exams

While the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6. Many opposition parties have opposed the Centre's move to go ahead with these exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic questioning the safety of students.

While a total of 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains, 15.97 lakh students have registered for the NEET. Increasing the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE exams next month.

