TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling To Begin Tomorrow, See List Of Required Documents Here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the counselling process for TS EAMCET 2021 tomorrow. The candidates who have passed the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) will have to register for the online counselling from August 30. TS EAMCET 2021 result was declared on August 25.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021

Candidates will be able to pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9. The document verification process for those candidates who have booked a slot will begin from September 4 to September 11. Students who wish to carry out the verification process online can opt for the online procedure by visiting the TS EAMCET official website.

Candidates who have fulfilled the criteria of the verification process will be eligible for EAMCET seat allotments. Provisional seat allotments will start on September 15. The students who will be granted a seat are required to pay a tuition fee and self-report on TS EAMCET official website between September 15 and 20. Meanwhile, the final phase will be declared sometime soon, informed the TS EAMCET 2021 admission convenor, Navin Mittal.

Documents Required

Qualifying Examination Latest 2nd Year Hall Ticket Number/10+2 Personal Email Id Personal Mobile Number Hall Ticket Number of S.S.C. or Equivalent Date of Birth Caste in case of SC/ST/BC candidates (Caste Certificate Application number for SC/ST only) PH, NCC, Sports, EWS etc. Income below 1 Lakh or 1 lakh and above-Below 2 Lakhs or 2 Lakhs and above (Rupees). Study or Residence or relevant certificate for proof of local status (last 12 years)

“The list of institutions for allotment of candidates with intake in each discipline and category, as per reservations through TS EAMCET-2021 would be released in the information booklet for counseling in due course by the State Council of Higher Education and the same information would also be released on Website: https://www.tsche.ac.in,” the official notice reads.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET is a common entrance test conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad for admission to B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Tech.(Ag. Engineering) / B.Tech.(Dairy Technology) / B.Tech. (BioTechnology) / B.Tech.(FT) / B.Pharm. (MPC) / Pharm-D (MPC), B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture / B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture / B.Sc. (Forestry) / B.V.Sc. & AH / B.F.Sc. / B.Tech. (FT), B.Pharm. / B.Tech. (Bio-Technology) (Bi.P.C.) and Pharm-D (Bi.P.C).