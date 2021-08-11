TS EAMCET 2021: Engineering Results On August 25, First Phase Counselling From August 30

According to JNTU-H's official statement, Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) result is likely to be declared on August 25 while the first phase of the admission counselling process is expected to start from August 30. On Tuesday, August 10, the TS EAMCET-2021 admissions committee held a meeting where they announced the schedule for engineering admissions. Further which students can fill in basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9.

A JNTU-H official said, "The TS EAMCET engineering stream result will be announced on August 25 and we are yet to decide the date for AM stream results".

Important dates

From September 4 to 13, web options will be made available and on September 15, the provisional seat allotments will be made. Students will be allotted seats as per their merit and choice. Tuition fee payment and self-report online will be available between September 15 and 20. As per the official's statement, the final phase schedule will be announced depending on the JEE admissions.

For further more details visit the website https://tseamcet.nic.in on August 28.

TS EAMCET exam details

TS EAMCET offered for engineering courses was held on 4th, 6th & 8th August 2021. A total of 160 questions will be asked. The question paper will be available in three languages, English, Urdu and Telugu.

The prescribed syllabus by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) consists of class 11 and 12 topics of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics part.

Maharashtra cancels FYJC CET 2021 Exam

On August 10, the Bombay High Court announced that no Common Entrance Test (CET) exam will be held for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or class 11th amid the COIVD pandemic tensions. The High Court noted that it was a "gross injustice" and that conducting examinations during this situation would be a threat to the lives of students. After the High Court's decision, the admission process will be carried out based on class 10th marks and internal assessments. Notably, the exam was slated to start on August 21, this year.

(Image credit: UNSPLASH)