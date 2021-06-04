TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Date Extended Once Again Till June 10th, 2021

The TS EAMCET 2021 exam deadline has been extended to June 10, 2021. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University is in charge of conducting the examination (JNTUH) and TS EAMCET application process. The TS EAMCET registration date was earlier extended till June 3rd, 2021, but now students have till June 10th, 2021 to submit their applications.

TS EAMCET 2021 registration date extended till June 10th, 2021

The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 10-06-2021. The Candidates who have paid the registration fee for TS EAMCET - 2021 online exam, but not submitted the Online Application till now are advised to submit the Online Application at the earliest. Otherwise, your registration for TS EAMCET - 2021 will be incomplete," the official statement on the website reads.

Important dates

Commencement of Submission of Online Applications: 20-03-2021

Last date to fill the TS EAMCET application form: June 10, 2021

Correction of Online Application data already submitted by the candidate: 04-06-2021 to 11-06-2021

TS EAMCET date for exam is set between July 5 and 9.

Downloading of Hall Tickets from the website starts on 21-06-2021 and finishes on 02-07-2021

How do I register for the TS EAMCET 2021?

Those who have not yet registered for the exam can do so at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the TS EAMCET's official website. Candidates must go to https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ to access the official TS EAMCET website. Candidates will find the link "The final date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021" on the homepage. Users can access the TS EAMCET 2021 registration website by clicking on the link. Students can also go to this page for a direct access to the application page. Candidates can find the application instructions on the application page. Candidates must first pay their fees online. Once the fees have been paid, candidates must fill out the application form and double-check that the information displayed is valid before clicking submit. Candidates should save a soft copy of the receipt as well as a hard copy of the receipt.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) for applicants seeking admission into the first year of the following Under Graduate Professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-22 in Universities and Private unaided and affiliated Professional institutes in Telangana.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK