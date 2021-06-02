TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Last Date Tomorrow: See Steps To Apply

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to close the registration window for TS EAMCET 2021 without a fine on June 3, 2021. People who have not submitted the forms before June 3 will able to submit the forms till June 28, along with the late fee. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test have the last chance to apply without a fine till June 3. Interested candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 Registration online.

TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Last Date

Previously, the last date for the submission of TS EAMCET 2021 online applications was May 26, 2021. This date has been extended to June 3, keeping in mind COVID-19 conditions in the state. The candidates who have already paid the registration fees for TS EAMCET 2021, but have not yet submitted the online application can do so till June 3. After the registration process ends on June 3, the application correction process will begin from June 4 to June 11. The hall tickets will be available for students to download upon successful registration from June 21 to July 2.

TS EAMCET Application Process

Candidates will have to visit the official website of TS EAMCET at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/

On the homepage, candidates will be able to see the link ' TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 03-06-2021'.

Clicking on the link will take users to the registration page for TS EAMCET 2021.

Alternatively, students can find the direct link application page is given here.

On the application page, candidates can find the instructions to apply.

Candidates will have to pay the fees online first.

Once fees are paid, candidates will have to fill in their information in the application form and double-check to make sure the information displayed is correct and then click submit.

Candidates should make sure to keep a soft copy of the receipt, as well as retain a hard copy.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the EAMCET website for any updates on the TS EAMCET 2021 exam date. New notifications about the EAMCET exam will also be uploaded on the official website. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming competitive exams.

