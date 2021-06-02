TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Last Date Tomorrow: See Steps To Apply

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to close the registration window for TS EAMCET 2021 without a fine on June 3, 2021. People who have not submitted the forms before June 3 will able to submit the forms till June 28, along with the late fee. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test have the last chance to apply without a fine till June 3. Interested candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 Registration online.
Previously, the last date for the submission of TS EAMCET 2021 online applications was May 26, 2021. This date has been extended to June 3, keeping in mind COVID-19 conditions in the state. The candidates who have already paid the registration fees for TS EAMCET 2021, but have not yet submitted the online application can do so till June 3. After the registration process ends on June 3, the application correction process will begin from June 4 to June 11. The hall tickets will be available for students to download upon successful registration from June 21 to July 2.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the EAMCET website for any updates on the TS EAMCET 2021 exam date. New notifications about the EAMCET exam will also be uploaded on the official website. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming competitive exams.