TS EAMCET Admit Card 2021 Releasing Today, Here's How To Download

The Telangana State is expected to release the TS EAMCET 2021 admit card today. Candidates who have registered for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) can download the admit card by visiting the official website of TSCHE - https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/. Read on for more details about the exam details and steps to download the EAMCET call letter.

TS EAMCET 2021

As per the official notice, the TS EAMCET 2021 hall ticket will be available from July 23 to 31 for download. The JNTU Hyderabad will conduct the TS EAMCET 2021 from August 4 to 10. The exam for engineering courses will be held on August 4, 5, and 6 in two shifts- forenoon and afternoon. The test for agriculture and medical entrance test will be held on August 9 and 10. The forenoon shift will commence at 9 pm and conclude at 12 noon. The afternoon shift will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm.

How to download TS EAMCET admit card 2021

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Find a link to download the TS EAMCET hall ticket on the homepage

Click on the TS EMACET 2021 hall ticket download link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your login credentials

Download and take its printout.

The online application window had opened on March 20. The window closed on July 8. "The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 500/- is 29-07-2021. The candidates who are appearing for BITSAT-2021 on 4th / 5th / 6th of August 2021 may send their request to change the session of TS EAMCET-2021 if there is a clash with BITSAT-2021 Slot," the official website reads.