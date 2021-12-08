TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check Registration Steps Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be closing the registration process for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test Counselling 2021. The registration process for TS EDCET was started on December 1, 2021. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves should make sure to do it by today. For registration the candidates will have to go to the official website - edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.
TS EDCET Counselling 2021 is being conducted to provide admissions to B.Ed two years regular courses. The steps for registration as well as the list of important dates have been mentioned below. Candidates can check highlights of official notification here.
Official notification reads, "All candidates are informed to register online at http://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in from 01th December, 2021 to 08th December, 2021 and furnish all information in the online application form. All the entries should be correct and the candidate is solely responsible for any incorrect entry. All the candidates have to pay non-refundable Processing Fee Rs. 800.00 (Rupees: Eight Hundred only) and Rs. 500.00 (Rupees: Five Hundred only) in case of (SC/ST Candidates) towards Registration cum Verification process which has to be paid through online payment (Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE’, Masabtank, Hyderabad."