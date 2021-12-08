TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check Registration Steps Here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be closing the registration process for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test Counselling 2021. The registration process for TS EDCET was started on December 1, 2021. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves should make sure to do it by today. For registration the candidates will have to go to the official website - edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

TS EDCET Counselling 2021 is being conducted to provide admissions to B.Ed two years regular courses. The steps for registration as well as the list of important dates have been mentioned below. Candidates can check highlights of official notification here.

Important Dates

The notification for counselling has been issued on November 30, 2021

Candidates should make sure to complete the registration, verification process and upload scanned copies of certificates for verification between December 1 and December 8, 2021

Physical verification of Special category certificates by slot booking will be done between December 9 and December 11, 2021

List of eligible candidates will be uploaded on December 17, 2021

TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply

For applying, candidates will have to visit the official website of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test - edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

On the Homepage, candidates should look for and click on the link that reads, 'Apply for online registration'.

Candidates will then have to create their own user login by entering all the required details

Post filling in the details, candidates should fill the application form and upload the necessary documents/certificates, pay the requisite fee and click on submit.