TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check Registration Steps Here

TS EDCET Counselling 2021: December 8 is the last day to register for counselling. Important dates and steps for registration can be checked here.

TS EDCET

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be closing the registration process for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test Counselling 2021. The registration process for TS EDCET was started on December 1, 2021. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves should make sure to do it by today. For registration the candidates will have to go to the official website - edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

TS EDCET Counselling 2021 is being conducted to provide admissions to B.Ed two years regular courses. The steps for registration as well as the list of important dates have been mentioned below. Candidates can check highlights of official notification here.

Important Dates

  • The notification for counselling has been issued on November 30, 2021
  • Candidates should make sure to complete the registration, verification process and upload scanned copies of certificates for verification between December 1 and December 8, 2021
  • Physical verification of Special category certificates by slot booking will be done between December 9 and December 11, 2021
  • List of eligible candidates will be uploaded on December 17, 2021

TS EDCET Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply 

  • For applying, candidates will have to visit the official website of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test - edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.  
  • On the Homepage, candidates should look for and click on the link that reads, 'Apply for online registration'.
  • Candidates will then have to create their own user login by entering all the required details
  • Post filling in the details, candidates should fill the application form and upload the necessary documents/certificates, pay the requisite fee and click on submit.  

Official notification reads, "All candidates are informed to register online at http://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in from 01th December, 2021 to 08th December, 2021 and furnish all information in the online application form. All the entries should be correct and the candidate is solely responsible for any incorrect entry. All the candidates have to pay non-refundable Processing Fee Rs. 800.00 (Rupees: Eight Hundred only) and Rs. 500.00 (Rupees: Five Hundred only) in case of (SC/ST Candidates) towards Registration cum Verification process which has to be paid through online payment (Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE’, Masabtank, Hyderabad."

 

