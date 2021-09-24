TS EDCET Results 2021 Have Been Declared, Here's Direct Link To View Rank Cards

Osmania University on Friday, September 24 released Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test Results 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their Manabadi TS EDCET 2021 results on official websites. The official websites have been mentioned below. The steps to download the scorecards and the direct link to check the same have also been mentioned here.

Telangana EDCET Results 2021 was conducted last month on August 24 and 25, 2021. It was conducted by Osmania University, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and roll number.

Manabadi Telangana EDCET results 2021: Websites to check

edcet.tsche.ac.in manabadi.com

TS EDCET Results 2021: Steps to check

Candidates should visit any of the websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, 'Download Rank Card.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their details

Candidates will then have to enter their application number and date of birth

The TS EDCET Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the scorecards and print a copy for future reference

Here is the direct link to download results

To be noted that the TS EDCET Results 2021 have been prepared on the basis of final answer key. Since the results have been declared, the counselling process will begin. Candidates manage to clear the exam will be eligible to get admissions in B.Ed (Two years) Regular Course in Telangana colleges.