TS ICET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens, Here's How To Make Changes By August 11

TS ICET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has opened the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TC ICET 2021) correction window for an upcoming exam. Now, candidates who are willing to make changes can do so by August 11. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 19 and August 20. Registered candidates who will be taking the examination can check out more details at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2021: Important Dates

The registration process for TS ICET 2021 was started on April 7, 2021

The last date to register (with late fee submission) is August 11, 2021

The last date of TS ICET 2021 correction window is August 11, 2021

The hall ticket will be released on August 13, 2021

TS ICET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 19 and August 20, 2021

TS ICET 2021 application form: How to make changes

Visit the official website of TS ICET which is icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the option which says 'Corrections for Filled in Application Forms'.

By clicking on it, a new window will pop up on your screen

Candidates have to be ready with their credentials to make necessary changes

Candidates will be asked to mention registration number, payment reference id, examination hall ticket, mobile number, and date of birth.

Candidates can click on Get Application and make the necessary changes in Telangana CET application form

Take printout and keep it with you for future references

TS ICET 2021: Details

The exam will be conducted in three languages namely English, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates are hereby informed that Section C of the exam is conducted only in English language. The minimum marks required to qualify is 25 per cent, which means that out of 200 marks students will have to get 50 marks in order to pass. TS ICET is a common, integrated entrance test that is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses. It is to mention that this state-level entrance examination is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).