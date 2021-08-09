TS ICET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens, Here's How To Make Changes By August 11

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
TS ICET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has opened the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TC ICET 2021) correction window for an upcoming exam. Now, candidates who are willing to make changes can do so by August 11. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 19 and August 20. Registered candidates who will be taking the examination can check out more details at icet.tsche.ac.in
The exam will be conducted in three languages namely English, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates are hereby informed that Section C of the exam is conducted only in English language. The minimum marks required to qualify is 25 per cent, which means that out of 200 marks students will have to get 50 marks in order to pass. TS ICET is a common, integrated entrance test that is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses. It is to mention that this state-level entrance examination is conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).