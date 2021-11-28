TS ICET: Special Round Registration, Spot Admissions Begins Today; Here's Direct Link

TS ICET Special Round Admission 2021: The counseling for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is being conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at tsicet.nic.in. According to the official notice issued by the TS ICET 2021, the registration procedure for special round and spot admissions will begin today, November 28, and will end on November 29, 2021.

Candidates must note that they have only 48 hours of time to apply, exercise options, freeze options, and finish certificate verification. Meanwhile, those candidates who have not applied to any of the colleges till now can apply in this round by visiting the official website. On November 26, 2021, the department released the final phase of provisional seat allotment results. To apply for the TS ICET Special Round candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link here - TS ICET Round Admission (CLICK HERE)

TS ICET 2021: Here's how to apply for the TS ICET Special Round Admission

Step 1: Candidates must visit the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test official website - tsicet.nic.in .

. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Verify Payment Status ".

". Step 3: Now, click on " Candidate's Login " to apply.

" to apply. Step 4: Pay the application fee and then proceed further with registration.

Step 5: Enter all the required details, upload the documents, and then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Your registration for the TS ICET 2021 special round will be completed.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

TS ICET Special Round Admission | More Information

TS ICET Counselling: This is going to be the last round of counselling for admissions, and soon after the counselling ends, the department will release the notification for spot admissions for MBA and MCA colleges. On November 30, the department will release the provisional seat allotment results for this round. Candidates are strongly recommended to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

