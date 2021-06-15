TS Inter 1st Year Students Promoted To Class 12, Telangana Class 11 Exam To Be Held Later

The Telangana government on Monday announced the mass promotion of TS Inter 1st year or Class 11 students to the next class i.e., Class 12 without conducting the exam. Telangana Class 12 board exam has also been cancelled by the state government. The decision was taken in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Telangana Board Exams 2021

Students of Telangana Class 12 will be evaluated on the basis of pre-defined objective criteria. For the class 11 students, the state government has ordered the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Exam (TSBIE) to promote all students to class 12 so that the academic session can begin and they can attend their classes for the 12th standard. However, the TSBIE will conduct an exam for class 11 students later and all the students will have to appear for the exam.

Telangana government had announced the cancellation of TS Inter 2nd year exams on June 8, The state government has asked TSBIE to evaluate the students on the basis of pre-defined objective criteria. The evaluation criteria has not been shared by the Telangana Board yet.