TS LAWCET 2021 To Be Conducted Tomorrow, Check Important Instructions Here

TS LAWCET 2021: Osmania University is all set to conduct TS LAWCET 2021. The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test will begin on Monday, August 23, 2021. The exam is scheduled to start in the second half at 10:30 am. The TS LAWCET 2021 for the three-year course will be conducted on Monday. The entrance exam for the five-year course will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The exam scheduled to be conducted on Monday will be held in two shifts. The first shift will start from 10:30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will start from 2:30 pm and will continue till 4 pm. Registered students who will be appearing for TS LAWCET 2021 should go through the information mentioned below. The do's and don't have been uploaded on the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET 2021: Important Instructions to follow

Candidates will have to carry their admit cards to the exam centre. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Candidates should also attach a recent colour picture to the card.

Candidates will have to report to the TS LAWCET 2021 exam centre at least 1 hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

Candidates should also carry a valid ID card along with hall tickets

Candidates should not carry any electronic device or logbooks, log tables, calculators, pagers, cell phones to the venue

Candidates must carry their food and water to the exam hall as sharing will not be allowed due to the COVID situation

TS LAWCET 2021: Important Dates

Admit card was released on August 12, 2021

The exam will be conducted on August 23 and August 24, 2021

The answer key will be uploaded for candidates on August 26, 2021

The last day to raise objection will be August 27, 2021

TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download