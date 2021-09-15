TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2021 Results Released; Here's How To Download Score Card

The Telangana board has declared the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TSLAWCET) and the Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET). LAWCET was held on August 23 and TSPGLCET was held on August 24. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams were organized by Osmania University. Students who qualify for the exam will get admission into various law colleges across Telangana for the academic session 2020-21. Students can enrol in three and five-year LLB Regular courses, as well as two-year LLM courses.

Here's how to check and download TS LAWCET and PGLCET results in 2021

STEP 1: Go to the official website at tsche.ac.in to check the TS LAWCET and PGLCET results for 2021.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click the link that reads, "TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2020".

Step 3: Enter your login information, such as your roll number, and then click the submit button.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

STEP 5: Review the results, download them, and print a copy for future reference.

TS PGLCET Results 2021 | More details | Direct Link

It must be noted that in order to qualify for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2021 exams, students belonging to the general category will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent, which means 42 marks out of 120, whereas there is no minimum qualifying percentage for the reserved category. It offers a total of 250 UG courses with 158 combinations in various subjects. It also offers 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma programs, and 2 research programs at the M Phil and PhD levels. Students can also use this direct link to check their results - TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET Results 2021.

IMAGE: Unsplash