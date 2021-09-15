TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2021 Results Released; Here's How To Download Score Card

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSLPASH
The Telangana board has declared the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TSLAWCET) and the Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET). LAWCET was held on August 23 and TSPGLCET was held on August 24. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - tsche.ac.in.
The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams were organized by Osmania University. Students who qualify for the exam will get admission into various law colleges across Telangana for the academic session 2020-21. Students can enrol in three and five-year LLB Regular courses, as well as two-year LLM courses.
It must be noted that in order to qualify for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2021 exams, students belonging to the general category will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent, which means 42 marks out of 120, whereas there is no minimum qualifying percentage for the reserved category. It offers a total of 250 UG courses with 158 combinations in various subjects. It also offers 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma programs, and 2 research programs at the M Phil and PhD levels. Students can also use this direct link to check their results - TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET Results 2021.