TSBIE To Release TS Inter 1st Year Result Likely After December 15

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the Telangana inter first year result in December third week. As per reports, it is scheduled to be out after December 15, 2021. However, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has not confirmed the exact TS inter result date. After the release of results, candidates will be able to check the same at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana 1st year result will be announced for the exam which was conducted in the last week of October and first week of December 2021. The steps to check results have been mentioned below. Since the result date is not confirmed yet, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

TS inter first year result: Here’s how to check

Candidates who got themselves registered and took the exams should visit the official website

On the homepage, candidates should click on the result link

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the registration code or roll number and date of birth

Post submitting the details, the TS inter first year result will be displayed on screen

Candidates can cross-check the details, download and take a printout of same for future reference

Telangana 1st year result: Key Dates

TS inter first year exam was held between October 25 and November 3, 2021

Results are expected to be out by December 15, 2021

