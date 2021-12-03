TSBIE To Release TS Inter 1st Year Result Likely After December 15

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the Telangana inter first year result in December third week. As per reports, it is scheduled to be out after December 15, 2021. However, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has not confirmed the exact TS inter result date. After the release of results, candidates will be able to check the same at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Telangana 1st year result will be announced for the exam which was conducted in the last week of October and first week of December 2021. The steps to check results have been mentioned below. Since the result date is not confirmed yet, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.
Telangana government has recently announced that the government has decided to run Anganwadi centres. This move will give a boost to proper functioning of Anganwadi centre and aims to strengthen the primary education sector. To be noted that as of now government run schools of Telangana do not have nursery classes. Since the Anganwadi centre will be running from primary schools, it is likely to help in bridging the gap.
“Operation of Anganwadi centres from primary schools has been envisaged in view of absence of nursery classes in the government run schools as they would help in bridging the gap and would prepare students of Anganwadi centres to primary education,” Ministers P. Sabita Indra Reddy and Satyavati Rathod said.