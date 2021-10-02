UBI SO Admit Card 2021 Released For Oct 9 Exam, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UBI SO Admit Card 2021: Union Bank of India has released the admit card for Specialist Officer or UBI SO exam 2021. The admit cards which have been released are for the exam that will be conducted under Union Bank of India recruitment. The hall tickets for the exam that will be conducted on October 9 have been uploaded on the official website on October 1, 2021. All those candidates who have registered themselves to take the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website which is unionbankofindia.co.in. The steps to download admit cards have also been mentioned here. For more information candidates should visit the official website mentioned above.
The recruitment drive aims to hire 347 candidates for UBI SO positions. The recruitment drive was announced on August 12, 2021, and the deadline to apply for the same was September 3, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes and the exam will be for 200 marks.
UBI SO Exam 2021 will be conducted at various centres across the country. Candidates should make sure to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall. Candidates are hereby informed to be careful as there is a negative marking in the examination. 0.25 mark would be deducted for every wrong answer. Guidelines that need to be followed are-