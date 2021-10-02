UBI SO Admit Card 2021 Released For Oct 9 Exam, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

UBI SO Admit Card 2021: Union Bank of India has released the admit card for Specialist Officer or UBI SO exam 2021. The admit cards which have been released are for the exam that will be conducted under Union Bank of India recruitment. The hall tickets for the exam that will be conducted on October 9 have been uploaded on the official website on October 1, 2021. All those candidates who have registered themselves to take the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website which is unionbankofindia.co.in. The steps to download admit cards have also been mentioned here. For more information candidates should visit the official website mentioned above.

The recruitment drive aims to hire 347 candidates for UBI SO positions. The recruitment drive was announced on August 12, 2021, and the deadline to apply for the same was September 3, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes and the exam will be for 200 marks.

UBI SO Admit Card 2021: Important Dates

UBI SO Admit Card 2021 has been released on October 1, 2021

UBI SO Exam 2021 will be conducted on October 9, 2021

How to download UBI SO Admit Card

Candidates will have to visit the official website at unionbankofindia.co.in.

On the homepage, jump to the recruitment tab

Click on the admit card link for UBI SO Exam 2021

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter credentials such as roll number or registration number and password

Post submitting the details the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download a copy of hall tickets for future reference

UBI SO Exam 2021 will be conducted at various centres across the country. Candidates should make sure to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall. Candidates are hereby informed to be careful as there is a negative marking in the examination. 0.25 mark would be deducted for every wrong answer. Guidelines that need to be followed are-