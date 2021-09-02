UBTER Polytechnic JEEP Result 2021 Declared, Here's The Direct Link To Check JEEP Result

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Uttarakhand Board has published the Uttarakhand polytechnic results 2021. Candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (JEEP) can check the result by visiting the official website or ubtejeep.co.in. UBTER JEEP is conducted to select students for giving them admission to different polytechnic courses offered by various institutions across the state.
All those students who will qualify for the JEEP examination will have many options before them. A JEEP qualifier student can easily get admission to engineering, pharmacy, fashion design, and other polytechnic courses. It must be noted that Uttarakhand Polytechnic (JEEP) counseling 2021 registration is likely to start in September 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the counseling via online mode. This year the counseling will be held in several rounds depending on the strength and total seats. The JEEP 2021 was conducted on August 28 and 29 this year.
Although the result is available on the official website, many times, students face problems reaching the right website. In order to ease the process, we have provided the direct link here- JEEP Results 2021. By clicking on this direct link and following the below-given steps, students will be able to download their results quickly.