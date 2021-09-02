UBTER Polytechnic JEEP Result 2021 Declared, Here's The Direct Link To Check JEEP Result

Uttarakhand Board has published the Uttarakhand polytechnic results 2021. Candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (JEEP) can check the result by visiting the official website or ubtejeep.co.in. UBTER JEEP is conducted to select students for giving them admission to different polytechnic courses offered by various institutions across the state.

UBTER Polytechnic JEEP Result 2021

All those students who will qualify for the JEEP examination will have many options before them. A JEEP qualifier student can easily get admission to engineering, pharmacy, fashion design, and other polytechnic courses. It must be noted that Uttarakhand Polytechnic (JEEP) counseling 2021 registration is likely to start in September 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the counseling via online mode. This year the counseling will be held in several rounds depending on the strength and total seats. The JEEP 2021 was conducted on August 28 and 29 this year.

UBTER Polytechnic JEEP Result 2021: Direct link to download JEEP results

Although the result is available on the official website, many times, students face problems reaching the right website. In order to ease the process, we have provided the direct link here- JEEP Results 2021. By clicking on this direct link and following the below-given steps, students will be able to download their results quickly.

UBTER Polytechnic JEEP Result 2021: Here's how to download

STEP 1: To download the JEEP 2021 result, open the main website of the UTTARAKHAND BOARD OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION

STEP 2: Now, a new page will appear on the screen.

STEP 3: Now, you will be required to fill in your credentials, such as DOB and roll number.

STEP 4: Once the details are filled in the box, click on the show button.

STEP 5: The result will automatically appear on the computer screen.

(IMAGE: PTI)