UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay Extends The Deadline To Register, Check Revised Schedule Here

UCEED 2022 registration deadline has been extended. IIT Bombay will be conducting the exam next year on January 23, 2021. Check complete details here.

UCEED registration update: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has announced that UCEED registration last date has been extended again. All the students who want to apply for undergraduate design programmes and have not yet applied can apply till November 11, 2021. To be noted that students who will qualify the respective exams have to appear for other assessment rounds which also include interview round. Exam details, revised dates as well as the steps to apply, have been mentioned below.

Candidates must know that UCEED stands for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design. It is scheduled to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Bombay on January 22, 2022. The exam would be held under the guidance of the UCI committee. Basic eligibility to apply for UCEED 2022 is that students should have cleared Class 12th exam or any other equivalent exam. The UCEED 2022 deadline has been extended more than twice this year. For more details, candidates can visit the website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED 2022: Important Dates

  • Last date to register for UCEED 2022 is November 11, 2021
  • Last day to register by paying late fee is November 16, 2021
  • UCEED hall ticket will be out on January 8, 2022
  • Candidates will be allowed to request change in case there is any issue with admit card on January 14, 2022
  • UCEED 2022 exam to be held on January 23, 2022
  • UCEED 2022 result will be out on March 10, 2022

UCEED 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Interested candidates will have to visit the official websites. In order to apply for UCEED, visit uceed.iitb.ac.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on the application link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter email ID to complete the registration
  • Post registering, the application form will be displayed on the screen, candidates should fill the form and upload the required documents
  • In order to complete the process, candidates will have to pay the application fees online
  • Click on submit, download the application form and also take a print out for further reference
