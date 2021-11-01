UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay Extends The Deadline To Register, Check Revised Schedule Here

UCEED registration update: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has announced that UCEED registration last date has been extended again. All the students who want to apply for undergraduate design programmes and have not yet applied can apply till November 11, 2021. To be noted that students who will qualify the respective exams have to appear for other assessment rounds which also include interview round. Exam details, revised dates as well as the steps to apply, have been mentioned below.

Candidates must know that UCEED stands for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design. It is scheduled to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Bombay on January 22, 2022. The exam would be held under the guidance of the UCI committee. Basic eligibility to apply for UCEED 2022 is that students should have cleared Class 12th exam or any other equivalent exam. The UCEED 2022 deadline has been extended more than twice this year. For more details, candidates can visit the website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED 2022: Important Dates

Last date to register for UCEED 2022 is November 11, 2021

Last day to register by paying late fee is November 16, 2021

UCEED hall ticket will be out on January 8, 2022

Candidates will be allowed to request change in case there is any issue with admit card on January 14, 2022

UCEED 2022 exam to be held on January 23, 2022

UCEED 2022 result will be out on March 10, 2022

UCEED 2022: Steps To Apply