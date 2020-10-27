UCO Bank Recruitment: Registration Starts For JMGS-I & MMGS-II In Specialist Officer Cadre

Quick links:
UCO Bank Recruitment 2020 for the recruitment of JMGS-I & MMGS-II in Specialist Officer Cadre starts from today. Applications are invited for 91 vacancies in miscellaneous posts including Security Officer, Economist, Engineer, CA/CFA posts among others. The online registration starts from today while the last date to apply for these posts in UCO Back is on November 17. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can fill the UCO bank 2020 application form, can do so from the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com. UCO Bank would conduct the exam in December this year or January next year. Read on for more details.
Image credits: UCO Bank website
UCO bank vacancy is for 91 positions in the Special Officer Cadre. This includes nine vacancies for Security officer, eight for Engineers, two for Statistician, 20 for IT Officer, 25 for Chartered Accountants/ CFA (JMGS-I), two for Economist and 25 for Chartered Accountants/ CFA (MMGS-II). Candidates would be selected after they register themselves for the exam and place a successful candidature, after which an online exam would be conducted, the selection process will conclude with an interview.
