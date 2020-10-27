IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment: Application Window For 3517 Vacancies To Reopen On Oct 28

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a supplementary advertisement for recruitment of 3517 vacancies of probationary officer and management trainee under CRP-X. All interested candidates can now head to www.ibps.in and get themselves registered. Candidates must make a note that the IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment application window will reopen on October 28 and close on November 11. Read on to know more details.

IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment Updates

When is the IBPS PO exam?

According to the IBPS PO 2020 notification, the exam will be held on January 5 and 6, 2021 for which the call letter will be released 10 days before the exam. All the candidates who had success during the registration window for CRP PO/MT-X from August 5 to 26 and were called for the Online Preliminary Examination in October 2020 need not apply for this IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment. The notice also mentions that the competent authorities have decided to hold an additional cycle of Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP- PO/MT-X for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee by releasing this Supplementary Advertisement.

Who can apply for this IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment?

According to the IBPS PO 2020 notification, this process is only for the following categories of applicants: Who attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by 11.11.2020 and who could not register successfully from 05.08.2020 to 26.08.20.

Participating organisations in the IBPS PO vacancy

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank Indian

Overseas Bank UCO Bank

Bank of India Central

Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

Eligibility criteria for IBPS PO exam

According to the IBPS PO 2020 notification, Nationality / Citizenship of a candidate must be either: (i) a Citizen of India or (ii) a subject of Nepal or (iii) a subject of Bhutan or (iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 30 years

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe have +5 years relaxation on upper age limit

Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) have 3 years.

