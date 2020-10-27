Last Updated:

IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment: Application Window For 3517 Vacancies To Reopen On Oct 28

The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has issued a notice stating that the IBPS PO 2020 recruitment exam and 3517 vacancies are available

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a supplementary advertisement for recruitment of 3517 vacancies of probationary officer and management trainee under CRP-X. All interested candidates can now head to www.ibps.in and get themselves registered. Candidates must make a note that the IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment application window will reopen on October 28 and close on November 11. Read on to know more details.

IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment Updates

When is the IBPS PO exam?

According to the IBPS PO 2020 notification, the exam will be held on January 5 and 6, 2021 for which the call letter will be released 10 days before the exam. All the candidates who had success during the registration window for CRP PO/MT-X from August 5 to 26 and were called for the Online Preliminary Examination in  October 2020 need not apply for this IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment. The notice also mentions that the competent authorities have decided to hold an additional cycle of Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP- PO/MT-X for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee by releasing this Supplementary Advertisement.

Who can apply for this IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment?

  • According to the IBPS PO 2020 notification, this process is only for the following categories of applicants: Who attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by 11.11.2020 and who could not register successfully from 05.08.2020 to 26.08.20.

Participating organisations in the IBPS PO vacancy

  • Bank of Baroda 
  • Canara Bank Indian 
  • Overseas Bank UCO Bank 
  • Bank of India Central 
  • Bank of India 
  • Punjab National Bank 
  • Union Bank of India 
  • Bank of Maharashtra 
  • Indian Bank 
  • Punjab & Sind Bank

Eligibility criteria for IBPS PO exam

  • According to the IBPS PO 2020 notification, Nationality / Citizenship of a candidate must be either: (i) a Citizen of India or (ii) a subject of Nepal or (iii) a subject of Bhutan or (iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. 

Age 

  • Minimum: 20 years 
  • Maximum: 30 years
  • Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe have +5 years relaxation on upper age limit 
  • Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) have 3 years.

