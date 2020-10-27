IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment: Application Window For 3517 Vacancies To Reopen On Oct 28

Quick links:
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a supplementary advertisement for recruitment of 3517 vacancies of probationary officer and management trainee under CRP-X. All interested candidates can now head to www.ibps.in and get themselves registered. Candidates must make a note that the IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment application window will reopen on October 28 and close on November 11. Read on to know more details.
According to the IBPS PO 2020 notification, the exam will be held on January 5 and 6, 2021 for which the call letter will be released 10 days before the exam. All the candidates who had success during the registration window for CRP PO/MT-X from August 5 to 26 and were called for the Online Preliminary Examination in October 2020 need not apply for this IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment. The notice also mentions that the competent authorities have decided to hold an additional cycle of Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP- PO/MT-X for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee by releasing this Supplementary Advertisement.
