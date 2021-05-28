UGC Announces 83 UG & 40 PG MOOC Courses For July To October Semester 2021 Amid COVID

ln view of COVID-19 second wave, the University Grants Commission on Friday has announced new Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for its SWAYAM platform for Semester 2021 that will be from July-October. The UGC has shared a total of 123 courses is shared with institutes-- in which 83 Under Graduate & 40 Post Graduate MOOCs courses. It requested Universities & Colleges to make optimum use of the SWAYAM online platform for the benefit of students. This decision came after the closure of Higher Education Institutions (HEI's) due to COVID since March 2020.

According to the UGC's letter, "In the current scenario Of the second wave Of the COVID-19. Universities & Colleges are requested to make optimum use Of the SWAYAM online platform for the benefit Of the students/learners. The list of 83 UG & 40 PG MOOCs courses. which are ready to be Offered on the SWAYAM platform in July-October Semester 2021 is enclosed herewith and may also be seen at https://swayam.gov.in/CEC".

The motive of UGC is to encourage more and more students to enrol in these courses to ensure uninterrupted teaching-learning for students. SWAYAM courses will be approved and adopted on the recommendation Of Dean Academics/Heads of Department for credit transfer and ratified by the Academic Council. The Universities which have accepted SWAYAM Courses for Credit Transfer and those in the process of accepting the SWAYAM Courses for Credit Transfer should fill the UGC online form.

"Looking at the current COVID 19 pandemic scenario. the Universities and Colleges are requested to popularise these SWAYAM courses amongst Students and Faculty through websites and various social media handles," the letter read.

UGC also shared the links of various ICT initiatives Of MoE & UGC including the MOOCs being offered on the SWAYAM platform, with universities & Colleges. It has further allowed universities and colleges to offer up to 40 per cent of the syllabus of a programme in a semester online through the government's e-learning platform SWAYAM.

The UGC has the unique distinction of being the only grant-giving agency in the country which has been vested with two responsibilities: that of providing funds and that of coordination, determination and maintenance of standards in institutions of higher education.

SWAYAM portal has been designed by MHRD to offer the best teaching-learning resources to both students and teachers. It aims to bridge the gap that students are facing due to the closure of the schools.

