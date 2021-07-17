UGC Exam Guidelines & Academic Calendar 2021-22 Out! Admissions By Sept 30, Session By Oct

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday issued guidelines on examinations as well as the new academic calendar for 2021-22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to all universities and colleges. As per the UGC guidelines, admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 have to be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. The new academic session will commence by October 1, 2021, after the admission process is complete.

UGC's Exam Guidelines details

As per the circular issued by the University Grants Commission, universities have been asked to complete the Final Year/ Semester Exams by August 31, 2021. Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards.

"The Terminal Semester/ Final Year Examinations (2020-2021) be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021 following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the notice read.

The circular stated that University Admissions 2021-22 to the first year courses/programmes shall be completed no later than September 30, 2021. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be October 31, 2021, and the relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021. The academic session 2021-2022 shall commence latest by October 1, 2021, for first semester/year students.

Key Points & Dates For Students Seeking Admission For Higher Education

Admission for UG Programmes: To Commence only after declaration of results by CBSE, ICSE. & State Boards All Class 12 Board Exam Results expected latest by July 31, 2021

Completion of Admission Process for UG & PG (First Years): Held in both online/offline/blended mode Last date- September 30, 2021 Remaining vacant seats till- October 31, 2021 Acceptance of relevant documents till- December 31, 2021

Commencement of Classes for intermediate semester/year: As soon as possible after the admission process Can be conducted in online/offline/blended mode

Commencement of Classes for First Semester/Year: Latest by October 1, 2021

Cancellations of admissions/Migration of students: Full refund till October 31, 2021 Refund with Rs.1000/- deduction till December 31, 2021

Next academic session of this batch (incoming batch's second year): To begin by August 1, 2022



When it comes to the Academic calendar 2021-22, the UGC stated that for students of the intermediate semester/year, the Higher Education Institutions may start their academic session (in online/offline/blended mode) as early as possible, following the guidelines/directions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UGC further noted that if there is a delay in the declaration of results of the qualifying examinations, Higher Education Institutions may plan and start the academic session by October 18. For parents who face financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the UGC has permitted a full refund of fees on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31 as a 'special case.' On cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2021, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as a processing fee.

