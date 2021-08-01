UGC Extends Deadline For NET Qualified Students; Here's All You Need To Know About It

UGC has released an important notification for candidates who have qualified National Eligibility Test. In that notification, University Grants Commission has mentioned that candidates who have already qualified for the December 18 or June 19 UGC NET examination, or those candidates who have qualified for JRF under the UGC scheme but were not able to complete their Master's program, will be given extension. However, this will be applicable only for candidates who were not able to complete their master's program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be noted that UGC conducts National Eligibility Test twice a year. Last year, the UGC NET 2020 December cycle was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The exam was scheduled to be conducted between May 2, 2021, and May 17 but was postponed. Candidates are hereby informed that the revised schedule for UGC NET 2021 examination has not been released by UGC yet. However, they are advised to keep a tab on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in for being informed about the exam dates.

UGC NET: Master's Extension Date

Candidates who qualified December 18 UGC NET & Joint CSIR UGC Test- June 30, 2022

Candidates who qualified June 2019 UGC NET & Joint CSIR UGC Test- December 31, 2022

UGC has also informed in the notification that in such cases where candidates are eligible for the post of Assistant Professor, or Junior Research Fellowship, the candidate's admission will be considered provisional. The provisional period will end when candidates will get their Master's degree. It has also been informed that candidates who are still pursuing their Master's degree are allowed to sit for UGC NET 2021. Also, candidates who have given their exams and are waiting for their results are also allowed to sit for the examination.

Candidates who have qualified for the post of Assistant Professor or Lecutrership and were not able to complete their Master's program are hereby informed that they are eligible for extension. However, it will be applicable in such cases when the studies got affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic or due to any unavoidable circumstance. UGC has also announced that it will be extending the last date for the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – National Eligibility Test. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the interest of the candidates. Candidates associated with UGC NET are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated.