UGC Job Portal Launched For NET, SET, PhD Qualified Candidates

The University Grants Commission has launched an academic job portal for the candidates who are NET/ SET/Ph.D. qualified candidates. The portal will provide a platform for employers and job-seeking candidates to get an academic job. The platform will help the candidates to bring their academic profile to the attention of universities/ colleges and other employers. Candidates can access the job portal at ugc.ac.in/jobportal.

The candidates who have passed the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), state eligibility test, and those who have a Ph.D. degree can create their profiles on the UGC job portal. The universities or colleges that notify recruitment advertisements for the vacancies of professors, assistant professors, or any other teaching faculty posts will also post the notifications on the UGC job portal.

"The academic job portal is a initiative taken by the University Grants Commission which helps NET/SET/Ph.D qualified candidates to bring their academic profile to the attention of universities/colleges and other employers with the ultimate aim to get them a suitable job. The portal facilitates candidates to register and create their profile online. The academic job portal facilitates the employers to search and browse academic profile of candidates available on this portal. The Portal also facilitates employers to register and post the job vacancies on this portal so that candidates can apply against the vacancies," the official website reads.

Till now, a total of 55558 NET qualified candidates have created their profiles on the UGC job portal. Moreover, a total of 14338 NET-JRF qualified candidates, 15690 SET qualified candidates, and 27229 Ph.D. qualified candidates have created their profiles on the UGC academic job portal. Currently, there is no job posted on the portal.