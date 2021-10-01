UGC NET 2021 Postponed: NTA Reschedules UGC NET, Check New Dates Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for conducting the UGC NET 2021 again. The UGC NET for December 2020 and July 2021 cycles was earlier scheduled to be conducted together in October. The exam was scheduled to be held on October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19, 2021.

The exam has been rescheduled after NTA received representations from candidates seeking further rescheduling of UGC NET 2021 dates due to clashes with some other major exams on October 6 and 7. ‘Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 06th and 07th October 2021," reads the NTA official notice. NTA will conduct the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles of the exam from October 17 to 25.

UGC NET 2021 revised dates

NTA will conduct the UGC NET 2021 between October 17 and 25. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the NTA NET exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The detailed date sheet will be uploaded in the due course of time. The UGC NET 2021 admit cards will be released around a week before the commencement of the exam. Candidates will be able to download their UGC NET admit card from the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click here to read the official notice.

UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles merged

NTA could not conduct the UGC NET December 2020 cycle of the exam due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The June 2021 cycle of UGC NET was also postponed due to the pandemic. The Agency then decided to conduct these two cycles of exams together in the month of October.

"Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGCNET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. The Application process is therefore being reopened for the new applicants to fill in and submit their forms," the official notice reads. "The slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be merged, while the methodology for Subject-wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRFs shall remain unchanged," the NTA notice further reads