UGC NET Admit Card 2021: NTA Likely To Release NET Hall Ticket Today

UGC NET 2021: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to release the admit card for the National Eligibility Test or NET 2021 today, November 8, 2021. Once the admit card is released, students who have registered their names for the exam can download the admit card from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to an official notice issued by the UGC, the eligibility examination is scheduled to be conducted from November 20 and will conclude on December 5, 2021.

According to UGC's guidelines on exams, the candidates will not get entry into the exam hall without showing the admit card. All the details related to the examination, including the exam date, shift, and exam center, will be available on the admit card. Candidates must note that they need to enter the application number and DOB to download the admit card.

UGC NET 2021: Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode.

The NEET 2021 exam will not carry any negative marking for giving wrong answers.

The exam will be conducted for 2 papers – Paper I will be of 50 marks and will have 100 questions.

Whereas, Paper 2 will have 100 questions and it will be worth 200 marks.

The selection of the candidates will be strictly based on their performance in the examination.

NTA NET 2021: Here's how to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2021

Step 1: To download the UGC NET Admit Card 2021, visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, enter your credentials on the login page and click "Submit."

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen. Download it.

Step 5: It is recommended that you take a printout of the admit card for future use.

Image: PTI