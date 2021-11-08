UGC NET Admit Card 2021: NTA Likely To Release NET Hall Ticket Today

Quick links:
UGC NET 2021: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is likely to release the admit card for the National Eligibility Test or NET 2021 today, November 8, 2021. Once the admit card is released, students who have registered their names for the exam can download the admit card from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to an official notice issued by the UGC, the eligibility examination is scheduled to be conducted from November 20 and will conclude on December 5, 2021.
According to UGC's guidelines on exams, the candidates will not get entry into the exam hall without showing the admit card. All the details related to the examination, including the exam date, shift, and exam center, will be available on the admit card. Candidates must note that they need to enter the application number and DOB to download the admit card.