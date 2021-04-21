Last Updated:

UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Release Date To Be Notified Soon By NTA

The UGC NET exam 2021 which was scheduled to commence on May 2 was postponed yesterday. Read more to know about the NTA UGC NET admit card 2021.

India is currently one of the most affected countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the rapid rise in cases, the government of India yesterday postponed the UGC NET exam 2021. The candidates who are all set to appear in the examination were eagerly waiting to get an update about the UGC NET exam postponed news. As the examination is now postponed, candidates are now wondering about the NTA UGC NET admit card 2021. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the UGC NET exam postponed news and updates about the admit card.

NTA UGC NET admit card 2021

The UGC NET exam was scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17, 2021 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The NTA UGC NET admit card 2021 was also expected to be released soon as the examination was just around the corner. However, because of this recent development of the UGC NET exam postponed, the UGC NET admit card 2021 release date will also be delayed now. The UGC NET admit card release date is expected to be notified soon by NTA. In the official notice to announce UGC NET exam postponed news, it is mentioned as, “The revised dates for the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) Examination will be announced later and at least 15 days before the exam.” Therefore the candidates will have enough time to download their NTA UGC NET admit card 2021 once released on the official website. The NTA has not yet released any official update about when will the NTA UGC NET admit card 2021 will be released but the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates and news regarding the examination and admit card release date.

UGC NET exam postponed

The UGC NET exam 2021 was postponed yesterday by NTA which was scheduled to commence from May 2, 2021. New dates for the examination have not been announced yet. Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the postponement of the UGC NET exam 2021 on his official Twitter handle. The official notification read as, “However, looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and the examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) examination”. Here is a look at the official notification by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

