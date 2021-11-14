UGC NET Admit Card & Complete Schedule Released, Check Direct Links Here

UGC NET admit card 2021: University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Admit Card 2021 has been released on the official website. Along with the Admit Card, NTA has also released the schedule for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle. National Testing Agency has released the admit card for November 20 and November 21 examinations. The hall tickets for the other exam dates will be available on official soon. The details can be fetched on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the date sheet has also been released on the official website. The details can be checked on the admit card. Candidates must know that the admit card is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam centre. Candidates should also carry a self-declaration undertaking certificate downloaded from the National Testing Agency to the hall. Here is the direct link to view official schedule.

UGC NET Admit Card 2021: How to download hall tickets

Candidates will have to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will then have to click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in by entering their credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Registered candidates who will be taking the exams are advised to read the Instructions given in UGC NET Admit Card 2021 carefully. All the guidelines have to be followed during the examination. If there is any issue in downloading the admit card, candidates can approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm. To be noted that NTA will not be releasing hall tickets to candidates whose applications are incomplete. Candidates should make sure that the name on the photo identification must match the name as shown on the UGC NET Admit Card 2021.