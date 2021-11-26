UGC NET Admit Card Released For Nov 29 To Dec 5 Exams; Here's How To Download

National Testing Agency has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET Admit Card 2021 on November 25, 2021. The hall tickets released is for exams scheduled on Days 7 to 12. Candidates can now download hall tickets for exams that will be conducted between November 29 and December 5, 2021. UGC NET Admit Card 2021 for December 2020 and June 2021 exam cycle has been uploaded on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA is scheduled to conduct a total of 20 papers between November 29 and December 5, 2021. The subjects would range from History, Management, Population Studies to English, Malayalam, Telugu, Social Work and others. In order to download the hall tickets quickly, candidates should be ready with the application number and Date of Birth/Password. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download admit cards. The direct link to check hall tickets have also been attached.

Official notification reads, "Admit Card is available for the Exam Dates 20, 21,22, 24, 25, 26, 29,30 Nov, 01,03,04,05 Dec. 2021 only. For other Exam Dates, the Admit Cards will be available soon"

UGC NET Admit Card 2021: How to download for Days 7 to 12

Registered candidates should go to the official website of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link which reads 'Download Admit Card'

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter credentials like application number and password/Date of Birth.

Post clicking on the option view admit card, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the card

Candidates are also advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Over 12 lakh candidates have registered themselves for UGC NET 2021 exam. Till now, the papers for about 48 subjects have been conducted for all candidates. UGC NET Admit Card 2021 for Days 7 to 12 is the last cycle of exams that will be held. Candidates can check the details on reporting time, exam centre etc. on the admit card.

About NET

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges. Until June 2018, the NET was conducted by CBSE in 84 subjects in 91 cities across the country. Thereafter from December 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to the postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. The application process is therefore being reopened for the new applicants to fill in and submit their forms.