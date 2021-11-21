UGC NET: NTA Says 12.67 Lakh Applications Have Been Received, Check Details

UGC NET 2021: National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body for ongoing UGC NET 2021 has said that around 12.67 lakh applications have been registered. The ongoing UGC National Eligibility Test began on November 20, 2021. In the current edition of UGC NET two pending editions of the exam—December 2020 and June 2021—are being held together. National Testing Agency also shared that the exam will be held in 469 centres across 213 cities.

NTA Official statement on UGC NET

“To ensure a fair and smooth conduct of the day 1 examination, there were 1,783 jammers and 8142 CCTV cameras deployed across all centres which helped the national and regional coordinators appointed by NTA, to virtually observe the entire administration of the examination,” the NTA has said.

NTA further said, "On the first day, a total of 52,335 candidates appeared for the exam in 36 different subjects with 13,975 appearing in the first shift for 19 subjects and 38,360 in the second shift for the remaining 17. Approximately 48% of the appeared candidates were females with four third gender candidates as well"

UGC NET: Important Dates

The exam has been started on November 20, 2021

The exam will conclude on December 5, 2021

On November 20, the exams were held for the following subjects – Adult Education, Arabic Culture and Islamic Studies, Indian Culture, Archaeology, Comparative Literature, Criminology, Defence and Strategic Studies, Philosophy, Politics including International Relations, Linguistics, Mass Communication & Journalism, Tourism Administration and Management, Languages like Spanish, Dogri, German, Chinese and so on.

About UGC NET

UGC NET is conducted by National Testing Agency to determine the eligibility of assistant professor recruitment and for the award of junior research fellowship. The exam is held twice every year- in December and in June. The last UGC NET was held in June 2020. To be noted that the exam was not held as per schedule in 2020 and early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.