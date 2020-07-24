UGC Says 603 Out Of 818 Universities Have Conducted Or Are Planning To Conduct Exams

Students all over India have been protesting against the decision to conduct final year exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic. However, according to a report by a leading news agency, UGC has informed that 603 out of 818 universities in India have either conducted examinations or are planning to conduct them. Here is everything you need to know about the UGC guidelines on exams in India.

755 universities respond to UGC

A report by a news agency claimed that universities across India were approached by UGC to inform about the status of conduct of their exams. UGC received a response from 818 universities in India. Out of the 818 universities, there are 121 deemed universities, 291 private universities, 51 central universities and 355 state universities. Talking about the examinations, the report added that out of these 818 universities in India, 603 universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct them. The responses were taken in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Universities were approached to inform status of conduct of examination. Response received from 755 Universities (120 Deemed, 274 Private, 40 Central & 321 State). Of these 194 have already conducted examination & 366 are planning to conduct examination in August/September: UGC pic.twitter.com/2BnxpzDtEv — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

New UGC guidelines

On July 6, UGC had issued newly revised UGC guidelines for educational institutions all over India. The UGC guidelines were for conducting the terminal semester and final year examinations. UGC had earlier informed that 209 universities in India have already conducted their final year or final semester exams. The exams were conducted in online or offline mode. The report added that 394 universities were planning to conduct the exams in August or September 2020 in Offline, online or blended mode. UGC had also said that there are 35 universities, out of which 27 are private universities, 7 are state universities and one deemed university. The first batch of students in these universities is yet to become eligible for final examinations. The new UGC guidelines were issued so that the colleges, universities and other higher education institutes can conduct their final semester exams amid the current pandemic.

UGC guidelines invite backlash

Earlier, Maharashtra cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray moved to the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to conduct final year exams. He filed a petition and demanded that students should be promoted on the basis of their aggregate of marks scored in the academic year. Parents and students also raised their objections over the safety and security of the students