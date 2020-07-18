Aaditya Thackeray Moves SC Against UGC's Decision To Hold Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray moved Supreme Court on Saturday against the Centre's decision to conduct final year exams for colleges and universities in September after they were postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. The petition has been filed by the Yuva Sena led by Aadtiya Thackeray

The Centre was "ignoring physical and mental health, anxiety and safety of students across the country" in allowing examinations to be held, the Yuva Sena said in its statement. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has failed to understand the dilemma of the situation, it further said. The youth wing noted that the challenges in conducting exams included the risk of COVID-19 transmission as students and exam invigilators travel to and from exam centres. It also pointed out that major educational institutions across the country, such as the IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) have already called off final year exams.

The Yuva Sena demanded students to be promoted based on the aggregate of marks scored so far in their academic year. The Maharashtra government earlier said that students looking to improve on these averages could appear for exams, but only when these can be conducted safely.

Aaditya slams MHRD

Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Human Resources Ministry after the UGC announced that final year exams would be held later this year. He termed the decision "absurd and from an alternate universe".

The decision of the HRD Ministry of Union Govt, and the UGC is absolutely absurd and probably from an alternate universe. I urge UGC to not make this a silly issue of egos and realise that lakhs of lives of students, teachers, non teaching staff are at stake. (1/n)

Unless, the HRD Ministry and UGC take responsibility for the health of each student appearing for exams, one wonders what is the guarantee apart from just that the ministry and UGC don’t realise the growing number of cases in India.

The UGC announced that final year exams would be held by the end of September, in either fully offline, fully online or blended (offline + online) way.

