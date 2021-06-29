UGC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Consultant Posts, Apply Before July 12

UGC Recruitment 2021: University Grants Commission, New Delhi office has invited online applications for 8 positions. UGC will recruit people to work in Distance Education Bureau (DEB). The last date to apply is July 12. Interested and eligible candidates are required to fill the forms before the last date. Click here to see the official UGC Recruitment Notification Check full vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, and salary here.

UGC Recruitment: Vacancy details

Category- Junior Consultants

Number of positions- 08

Nature of job- Contractual

Period of engagement- Six months (extendable)

UGC's Junior Consultant Salary

The range of consultancy fee is Rs. 50,000 to 60,000 per month

Age Limit

The maximum age to apply is 35 on the last date of submission of the application

UGC Recruitment: Important Dates

The last date to apply is 12th July 2021

Qualifications Required

Post Graduate from a recognized University with a minimum of 55% marks

Candidates with knowledge of distance online mode of education and those who understand distance education/online education will be preferred

UGC fresh recruitment: Duties

UGC has issued a list of duties, however, it has been clarified that duties can not be limited to the following

Assist the Commission in handling academic and administrative work related to Distance/online Education of Higher Education institutes in accordance with the Regulations and relevant rules.

Assist in monitoring Universities/institutions offering programmes in distance/online education mode.

Maintenance of data related to release of grant and other related matters.

Liaise with State Governments/Ministry of Education on matters related to Distance Education/Online Education in DEB.

Handle RTls and Court cases related to Distance Education/Online Education in DEB.

Candidates should be able to willingly undertake official tours

If required, the candidate will have to do any other work assigned by the UGC

Points to remember

The number of positions can be increased or decreased by UGC. It will depend on their requirements at that particular point of time.

UGC reserves the right to fill up or not to fill up the advertised positions

Courts at Delhi and Delhi High Court alone shall have the jurisdiction in case of any disputes

The period of engagement is six months. It may be extended further on the basis of the review of performance and conduct.

Appointing authority reserves the right to terminate the engagement at any point in time without assigning any reason.

About UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) came into existence on 28th December 1953. It became a statutory Organization of the Government of India by an Act of Parliament in 1956. It is used for the coordination, determination, and maintenance of standards of teaching, examination, and research in university education.