UGC's New Policy Makes It Easier To Launch Online Learning Programs With More Autonomy

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday announced the new regulations for integrated online and distance learning programmes. These regulations will allow the top 100 universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) to conduct online learning courses without any prior approval. Institutions with 3.26 or above National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score can also provide online learning without prior permission.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal had called the regulations as 'student-centric', "focusing on access & equity on one side and quality-centric autonomy to the universities on the other". The change in policy was announced in Union Budget 2020 which was further taken into consideration in July to offer some relief to educational institutions in the light of COVID-19.

'Making India a global leader'

More universities have been made eligible to start Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online learning programmes with new eligibility benchmarks in a way giving more autonomy and serving the purpose of Digital India by facilitating online learning.

"These regulations have a core focus on maintaining the quality of education and providing quality-centric autonomy to the universities," the Education Minister said.

