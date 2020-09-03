MHT CET 2020 Exam To Be Held Between Oct 1-15 Says Education Minister Uday Samant

Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant, revealed in a statement that the MHT CET 2020 will be taking place in October. The dates are between October 1 to 15. However, course wise schedule between the 15 days is yet to be revealed. The examinations will be held to shortlist graduate and postgraduate students in the various government-accredited colleges in the state. Thousands of students will be appearing for MHT CET exam 2020 as per Uday Samant on MHT CET.

MHT CET exam 2020 details to know

The state-level examinations for professional courses will be held in batches as per Uday Samant. He said that the students of engineering will first appear on MHT CET date, that is in the first week of October. Then courses like law, BEd, MCA, will have their entrance level MHT CET exam 2020.

Uday Samant on MHT CET

The examinations will be held in a graded manner said Uday Samant about MHT CET. Students will receive the admit cards before the examinations. The MHT CET 2020 examinations will be held following all social distancing norms as set by the central health ministry. MHT CET date comes after several uncertainties in the last two months due to the COVID-19 situation.

MHT CET exam news so far

Originally, MHT CET 2020 examinations were going to be held in the month of June. However, they got postponed due to the coronavirus situation in the country. The Supreme Court of India has dismissed the plea for postponement of the MHT CET 2020. Several students were represented at the apex body for dismissal plea on the onset of the health risk. However, a bench of Justices namely Ashok Bhushan and Subhash Reddy cited the example of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 and questioned the plea and cancelled the MHT CET 2020 postponement plea. The Supreme Court gave examples of various states that conducted the exams like Karnataka that held the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET and Gujarat Common Entrance Test or the GUCET 2020 that was held on August 24.

