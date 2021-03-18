UKPSC Mains Exam Details: Exam Schedule Reveals When The Mains Exam Will Be Conducted

UKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the posts of ARO, Typist, Translator and Assistant Librarian and others. Interested and eligible candidates can check the exam schedule on the commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in. Here are more details about the UKPSC Mains Exam 2020.

UKPSC Mains Exam details

According to the UKPSC exam schedule, the commission will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates in CBT. The document verification process will happen on March 23, 24 and 25, 2021. The window for verification will also be open between April 05 and 09, 2021. The UKPSC Mains exam will be conducted after the document verification process on April 29 and 30. Candidates who are set to give the UKPSC Mains Exam must note that the mains admit card will be available on the website from April 14, onwards. Find out how to download the UKPSC mains exam schedule.

How to download the UKPSC Mains exam schedule?

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, ukpsc.gov.in.

Go to the Recent Update Section available on the home page.

You will find an activated link that reads UKPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian & Others” available on the homepage.

Once you click the link it will redirect you to the PDF of the Mains Exam Schedule for ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian & Others.

Candidates can download and save the UKPSC 2021 schedule for future reference.

More about the UKPSC

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission or UKPSC is a state agency authorized to conduct the Civil Services Examination. The agency conducts exam for entry-level appointments to the various Civil Services of the state of Uttarakhand. According to its official website, the agency's charter is granted by the Constitution of India and Articles 315 to 323 of Part XIV of the constitution, titled Services Under the Union and the States, provide for a Public Service Commission for each state. The official website of the commission mentions the Chairman and other Members of a Public Service Commission shall be appointed, in the case of the Union Commission or a Joint Commission, by the President. Here is a list of all the exams conducted by the UKPSC 2021.